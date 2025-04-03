Trump's Tariff Tsunami: Global Economic Shake-up

President Donald Trump's announcement of sweeping new tariffs has sent shockwaves through the global economic community, sparking immediate reactions and strategic discussions among world leaders.

The import taxes, which range from 10 to 49 percent, aim to bring factories and jobs back to the United States. However, this move has drawn sharp criticism globally, especially from the European Union, which sees it as a potential risk to the world economy.

While key international players are hesitant to ignite a trade war, the European Union has expressed readiness to negotiate, though retaining its option to levy new taxes on US digital giants if it becomes necessary to counterbalance the impact and bring the US to the bargaining table.

