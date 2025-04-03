Left Menu

IT Stocks Plunge as Trump's Tariffs Shake Markets

Shares of Indian IT companies dropped significantly following US President Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs, affecting up to 60 countries. The tariffs, including a hefty 27% on India, are unsettling for IT firms, though there's no specific mention of the sector. Major IT stocks saw significant declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:59 IST
IT Stocks Plunge as Trump's Tariffs Shake Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The IT sector witnessed a significant downturn on Thursday as shares plummeted following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs on about 60 nations globally, including India. The impact of these tariffs is poised to affect India's export relationship with the U.S., although specific details concerning the IT sector were not provided.

Persistent Systems led the decline, tumbling 9.92% to close at Rs 4,788.20. Not far behind were Coforge, KPIT Technologies, and Tata Consultancy Services, which fell 7.77%, 7.66%, and 3.98% respectively. Tech Mahindra and other notable firms like HCL Technologies and Infosys also posted losses, contributing to the overall slump.

Experts suggest that the trade war now in motion could diminish the demand for Indian IT services. The BSE IT Index dropped 3.78%, while the broader BSE benchmark fell by 0.42%. As the situation develops, IT companies are bracing for the potential impact of these new tariff regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025