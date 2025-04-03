The Rapid Emergence of a Multi-Polar World: Anand Mahindra's Insight

The emergence of a multi-polar world is happening more rapidly than anticipated, according to Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group. His remarks came in response to new tariffs announced by the US, perceived as a key geopolitical shift.

On Thursday, Mahindra commented on social media platform X, reposting a report about South Korea, China, and Japan's agreement to advance free trade talks facing US-imposed tariffs. He highlighted these tariffs as indicative of significant geopolitical changes.

In a historic move, President Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on approximately 60 countries, including a 27% tariff on India, to counter high import duties on US goods and address trade imbalance.

(With inputs from agencies.)