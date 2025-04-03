Left Menu

Revamping MSRTC: Boosting Revenue and Modernizing Fleet

Maharashtra's Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, calls for a new advertising policy to increase MSRTC's revenue to Rs 100 crore. He suggests cancelling underperforming contracts and demands effective planning for new buses and station enhancements. The initiative includes diesel supplier CSR funds, electric bus expansion, and fleet modernization.

Updated: 03-04-2025 22:37 IST
In a strategic move aimed at boosting the financial health of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has proposed a revamp of the corporation's advertisement policy. Addressing a review meeting in the transport commissioner's office, Sarnaik emphasized a target to increase revenue from advertisements to Rs 100 crore.

Currently, MSRTC earns approximately Rs 22-24 crore from its advertising deals. Sarnaik urged the cancellation of contracts with agencies that fail to meet revenue expectations, advocating the selection of better deals. He also highlighted the need for proper planning, including installing advertisement panels on new and existing buses to help achieve the revenue goal.

Sarnaik outlined plans for bus station upgrades and indicated that firms providing diesel should allocate CSR funds to improve passenger amenities. Furthermore, the transport minister addressed the slow rollout of electric buses, demanding prompt action and the modernization of the fleet with GPS and CCTV-installed buses to ensure safety and efficiency.

