NTSB Urges FAA on Aircraft Door Latch Inspections

The National Transportation Safety Board recommends that the Federal Aviation Administration mandate inspections of door latches on Boeing 757, 727, and 737 aircraft. This follows a 2023 emergency evacuation of a FedEx flight, with potential replacements if necessary, to ensure passenger safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has called upon the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to enforce inspections of door latches on Boeing 757 aircraft.

This recommendation comes in response to an emergency evacuation incident involving a FedEx flight in Tennessee in 2023.

The NTSB also advised similar inspections for Boeing 727 and 737 models that utilize the same latch design, suggesting replacements if deemed necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

