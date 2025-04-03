NTSB Urges FAA on Aircraft Door Latch Inspections

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has called upon the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to enforce inspections of door latches on Boeing 757 aircraft.

This recommendation comes in response to an emergency evacuation incident involving a FedEx flight in Tennessee in 2023.

The NTSB also advised similar inspections for Boeing 727 and 737 models that utilize the same latch design, suggesting replacements if deemed necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)