EU regrets US withdrawal from UN climate treaty
Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 14:10 IST
The EU regretted the decision by the United States to withdraw from the U.N.'s key climate treaty (UNFCC), EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said on Thursday.
"The UNFCCC underpins global climate action. It brings countries together to support climate, reduce emissions, adapt to climate change, and track progress," Hoiekstra said in a post on social media platform X.
"The decision by the world's largest economy and second-largest emitter to retreat from it is regrettable and unfortunate."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
