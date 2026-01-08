EU regrets US withdrawal from UN climate treaty

The EU regretted the ‌decision by the United States to ⁠withdraw from the U.N.'s key climate treaty (UNFCC), EU Climate ​Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said ‍on Thursday.

"The UNFCCC underpins global climate action. It brings countries ⁠together ‌to ⁠support climate, reduce emissions, adapt to ‍climate change, and track ​progress," Hoiekstra said in ⁠a post on social media platform ⁠X.

"The decision by the world's largest economy ⁠and second-largest emitter to retreat ⁠from ‌it is regrettable and unfortunate."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)