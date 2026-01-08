Left Menu

EU regrets US withdrawal from UN climate treaty

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 14:10 IST
The EU regretted the ‌decision by the United States to ⁠withdraw from the U.N.'s key climate treaty (UNFCC), EU Climate ​Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said ‍on Thursday.

"The UNFCCC underpins global climate action. It brings countries ⁠together ‌to ⁠support climate, reduce emissions, adapt to ‍climate change, and track ​progress," Hoiekstra said in ⁠a post on social media platform ⁠X.

"The decision by the world's largest economy ⁠and second-largest emitter to retreat ⁠from ‌it is regrettable and unfortunate."

