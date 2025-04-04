Railway Overhaul Delays: A System in Need of Repair
The Mancheswar Carriage Repair Workshop in the East Coast Railway is facing scrutiny for extended delays and inefficiencies in overhauling railway coaches. An audit by the Comptroller & Auditor General highlights several irregularities, including unrealistic targets, idle coaches, machinery defects, and ineffective monitoring systems.
The Mancheswar Carriage Repair Workshop, part of the East Coast Railway, is at the center of controversy due to significant delays in overhauling railway coaches. An audit by the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) has revealed a series of operational irregularities, as highlighted in a report tabled before parliament.
The report points out that the workshop failed to meet the prescribed overhaul timelines of 15 to 20 days, with some experiences extending up to three years. Unrealistic projections and irregular scheduling have resulted in idle times and efficiency issues, according to the CAG.
The CAG also criticized insufficient infrastructure assessments and highlighted idle high-value machinery as indicators of widespread inefficiency. These findings suggest a pressing need for targeted reforms within the railway's maintenance sector.
