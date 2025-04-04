Euro Zone Bonds Surge Amid Tariff Tensions

Amid escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China, euro zone government bond yields saw their largest weekly drop since October, as investors sought refuge from market volatility. The tariffs have heightened fears of a global recession, driving a stock sell-off as concerns over economic stability grow.

The German 10-year bond yield, a key benchmark for the euro zone, fell dramatically, echoing a broader trend among European bonds. Italy and France also witnessed notable declines in their yields, reflecting investor anxieties. Kenneth Broux from Societe Generale emphasized how tariffs overshadowed Europe's growth prospects, hinting that bond yields might rise once the situation stabilizes.

The European Central Bank (ECB) rate expectations were also impacted, with markets anticipating a quarter-point rate cut amidst these uncertainties. Additionally, U.S. non-farm payrolls exceeded expectations, adding more complexity to the economic outlook.

