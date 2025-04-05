Anand Sharma Criticizes US Tariff Actions, Calls for National Consensus
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma criticized the US's unilateral tariff imposition, calling it a threat to global trade. He urged the Indian government to consult with stakeholders and develop a strategic response with national consensus at its core, prioritizing national interests and avoiding hasty decisions.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has criticized the recent imposition of tariffs by the United States, describing the move as 'unfortunate' and 'unilateral.' During a press conference, Sharma urged the Indian government to consult various political parties and stakeholders to ensure that national interests are prioritized in crafting a strategic response.
Sharma, a former Union minister, emphasized the importance of forming a task force of experts to monitor the evolving trade situation and its potential impacts. He called the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump a significant disruption to the world trade system and a violation of international agreements, stressing that a rule-based system is essential for global commerce.
The Congress leader advocated for a calibrated and consensus-driven approach to counter the US decision, warning against hasty actions that could negatively impact India's economy and trade position. Sharma also highlighted the need for ongoing negotiations with the EU, UK, and strengthening ties with Africa, Latin America, and the Gulf region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stakeholders Unite in Jakarta to Push for Inclusive Just Energy Transition
Global Stakeholders Unite in Mumbai to Strengthen Anti-Financial Crime Defenses
Commerce Dept engaged with all stakeholders, including Indian industry, exporters; taking feedback on US tariffs: Govt.
Govt, JPC received several memoranda, suggestions from stakeholders, experts on Waqf Bill: Rijiju in Lok Sabha.