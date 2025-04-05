Anand Sharma Criticizes US Tariff Actions, Calls for National Consensus

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has criticized the recent imposition of tariffs by the United States, describing the move as 'unfortunate' and 'unilateral.' During a press conference, Sharma urged the Indian government to consult various political parties and stakeholders to ensure that national interests are prioritized in crafting a strategic response.

Sharma, a former Union minister, emphasized the importance of forming a task force of experts to monitor the evolving trade situation and its potential impacts. He called the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump a significant disruption to the world trade system and a violation of international agreements, stressing that a rule-based system is essential for global commerce.

The Congress leader advocated for a calibrated and consensus-driven approach to counter the US decision, warning against hasty actions that could negatively impact India's economy and trade position. Sharma also highlighted the need for ongoing negotiations with the EU, UK, and strengthening ties with Africa, Latin America, and the Gulf region.

(With inputs from agencies.)