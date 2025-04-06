Revolutionizing Commutes: Journey Planner Feature in Namo Bharat App

The Namo Bharat App has launched a pivotal feature named the Journey Planner, aimed at streamlining travel for commuters, according to a recent statement by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

This innovative digital tool consolidates booking services, allowing users to navigate seamlessly across the Namo Bharat and Delhi Metro systems. The Journey Planner suggests optimal travel routes, including interchanges, and supports ticket reservations via a single platform, enhancing user experience by reducing the need for multiple apps.

Further elevating its utility, the app provides commuters with real-time updates through features like Live Train Tracking and Live Parking Status, promoting efficient travel planning and minimizing waiting time. Commuters are empowered to monitor train schedules and parking space availability, ensuring a smooth transit journey.

