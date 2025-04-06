Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision Claims Two Lives in Morena

A fatal accident on National Highway-44 in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, led to the deaths of a man and his son when a truck collided with their motorcycle. The victims were en route to Gwalior for work. The truck driver abandoned the scene, leaving the truck behind.

Morena | Updated: 06-04-2025 17:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on the roads of Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, a man and his son lost their lives when their motorcycle was struck by a truck on National Highway-44. The accident, which occurred under the Bamnor police station limits, has highlighted ongoing safety concerns on Indian highways.

The victims, who were heading to Gwalior for labor work, were killed instantly in the collision, according to police officials. The shocking impact of the crash underscores the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures in the area.

Following the accident, the truck driver absconded, leaving the vehicle at the scene. Authorities are currently investigating the incident and searching for the driver, raising questions about accountability and enforcement of traffic regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

