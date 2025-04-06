Tragic Helicopter Crash in Japan's Waters
A medical transport helicopter crashed into the sea in southwestern Japan, resulting in three fatalities. The coast guard rescued three survivors, who suffered from hypothermia. The accident occurred en route to a Fukuoka hospital, and the cause is still under investigation.
A medical transport helicopter crashed into the sea off southwestern Japan's coast, claiming the lives of three individuals from the six onboard, according to the coast guard. The accident has left Japan in mourning.
Rescue efforts by the coast guard proved successful for three survivors: the pilot Hiroshi Hamada, 66; mechanic Katsuto Yoshitake; and a nurse, 28-year-old Sakura Kunitake. They were found in the waters, gripping inflatable lifesavers, and were treated for hypothermia.
Tragically, the bodies of medical doctor Kei Arakawa, 34; patient Mitsuki Motoishi, 86; and her caretaker Kazuyoshi Motoishi, 68, were later recovered. The helicopter, dubbed a 'doctor helicopter,' was en route to a hospital in Fukuoka from Nagasaki Prefecture. The crash investigation is ongoing.
