India and Japan Coast Guards Chart Course for Strengthened Maritime Cooperation
The Indian and Japanese Coast Guards held a crucial meeting to boost collaboration in maritime search and rescue, pollution response, and law enforcement. The meeting, part of a broader effort to enhance operational coordination, also included discussions on technology use, training, and multilateral maritime engagement.
- Country:
- India
The Coast Guards of India and Japan convened a pivotal meeting aimed at strengthening maritime collaboration. Key areas of focus included maritime search and rescue, marine pollution response, and law enforcement, officials said.
This 22nd high-level meeting reaffirmed the robust maritime partnership between the two nations, co-chaired by Paramesh Sivamani of the Indian Coast Guard and Admiral Yoshio Saguchi of the Japan Coast Guard, currently visiting India.
The meeting covered emerging areas like technology use and personnel exchanges. A joint exercise in Mumbai will further enhance marine pollution response capabilities. Both delegations acknowledged the progress since their last meeting, emphasizing the importance of regular engagements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
