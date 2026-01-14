India and Japan Coast Guards Chart Course for Strengthened Maritime Cooperation

The Coast Guards of India and Japan convened a pivotal meeting aimed at strengthening maritime collaboration. Key areas of focus included maritime search and rescue, marine pollution response, and law enforcement, officials said.

This 22nd high-level meeting reaffirmed the robust maritime partnership between the two nations, co-chaired by Paramesh Sivamani of the Indian Coast Guard and Admiral Yoshio Saguchi of the Japan Coast Guard, currently visiting India.

The meeting covered emerging areas like technology use and personnel exchanges. A joint exercise in Mumbai will further enhance marine pollution response capabilities. Both delegations acknowledged the progress since their last meeting, emphasizing the importance of regular engagements.

