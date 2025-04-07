Left Menu

Chandan Healthcare's Cutting-Edge Diagnostic Center Opens in Lucknow

Chandan Healthcare Limited has inaugurated a modern diagnostic center in Ashiyana, Lucknow, featuring advanced pathology, radiology, and health check-up services. This expansion supports the company's strategy of enhancing healthcare access and strengthening market presence, aligning with its vision for growth and innovation in diagnostic services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:06 IST
A New Milestone in Healthcare Excellence. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow, India – Chandan Healthcare Limited has announced the inauguration of a new, state-of-the-art diagnostic center in Ashiyana, Lucknow. This expansion is a crucial part of the company's strategic plan to broaden healthcare access and bolster its footprint in crucial areas.

The Chandan Diagnostic Centre boasts the latest advancements in medical technology, providing an array of comprehensive diagnostic services. These include high-precision pathology and laboratory testing, alongside cutting-edge radiology and imaging services such as Ultrasound, ECG, CT Scans, MRI, and Digital X-Ray Imaging.

Additionally, the center offers preventive health check-ups, customized to suit individuals and families, as well as advanced specialized diagnostic services like cardiac and hormonal assessments. By integrating with Chandan's digital healthcare ecosystem, the facility aims to enhance patient accessibility through online appointments and report availability.

As a publicly listed entity, Chandan Healthcare remains committed to sustainable growth, optimizing operational efficiencies, and meeting the increasing demand for high-quality diagnostics. The new center marks an important milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to deliver long-term value to shareholders and expand its healthcare infrastructure across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

