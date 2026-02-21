Redistricting Rivalry: U.S. States Battle Over Congressional Maps

The United States is witnessing an intense clash over redistricting, as states redraw their congressional maps ahead of the midterm elections. Republican-led states like Texas have made aggressive efforts to secure more seats, while Democratic strongholds like California respond with similar strategies.

In Texas, a Supreme Court decision enabled Republicans to target Democratic seats, despite dissent from liberal justices. Meanwhile, California's voter-backed map could potentially flip several Republican districts, intensifying the redistricting rivalry.

Other battlegrounds include states like Virginia and Ohio, where both parties aim to bolster their influence. Each district's outcome holds the potential to swing the majority in the House, as both sides vie for political dominance.

