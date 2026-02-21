Left Menu

Congressional Showdown: Power Struggle over War with Iran

The U.S. Congress is poised to vote on a resolution that could block President Trump's ability to initiate military action against Iran without Congress's approval, sparking a potential clash between lawmakers over constitutional powers and national security.

In a highly anticipated move, the U.S. Congress is nearing a vote potentially limiting President Donald Trump's authority to strike Iran without legislative consent, amid heightened military readiness for conflict should diplomacy collapse.

Efforts by bipartisan members, including those from Trump's party, have persistently sought to counteract the president's military autonomy, citing the U.S. Constitution's delegation of war powers to Congress, save for narrow national security exceptions.

While Trump's party maintains slim control over the Senate and House, Senator Tim Kaine and Senator Rand Paul spearhead Senate efforts to mandate congressional approval for hostilities against Iran, reflecting an intensifying dispute over executive versus legislative military powers.

