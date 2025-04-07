The Big Leap Season 4: Innovating Customer Engagement with AI

The Big Leap Season 4 seeks to revolutionize the realm of customer engagement through its powerful combination of AI-driven personalization and insightful discourse. Hosted by ETBrandEquity.com and CleverTap, this edition promises to engage 160+ industry leaders across various cities.

Key events include roadshows and workshops in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, focusing on enhancing strategies for customer retention. CleverTap's expertise in AI-powered engagement and personalization will serve as a cornerstone, providing attendees with actionable insights.

Co-founder Anand Jain notes the evolving nature of customer engagement driven by AI innovations, while ETB2B's Amit Kumar Gupta highlights transforming data into lasting customer relationships as the future. The event stands as a pivotal space for industry leaders to explore and exchange strategies, defining the future of customer experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)