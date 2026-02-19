Empowering Rural Producers: The SARAS Aajeevika Mela Workshops

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is spearheading a series of educational workshops centered on scientific farming techniques at the ongoing SARAS Aajeevika Mela.

The two-day event, starting Saturday, includes a workshop on Participatory Guarantee System certification, illustrating the organic certification process, necessary documentation, and group certification procedures, alongside available government assistance. This informative session aims to empower Self Help Group (SHG) producers in obtaining affordable organic certification, thereby enhancing market opportunities.

The following day, a focused workshop on Soil Testing and Soil Health Management will offer practical instruction on soil sampling, testing processes, and the utilization of soil health cards. By understanding soil nutrient status, farmers can reduce input costs and boost crop productivity. This initiative, part of an inter-ministerial collaboration led by the Ministry of Rural Development, is crafted to reinforce the livelihoods of SHG households through better agricultural practices and certification support. The annual SARAS Aajeevika Mela, held from February 10-26 at Leisure Valley Ground, is also featuring training sessions on scientific livestock management and fodder planning.

