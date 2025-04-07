India's Shipbuilding Leap: CSL's Green Initiative

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has introduced advanced machinery at Cochin Shipyard, aimed at enhancing shipbuilding capabilities.

During his visit, he assessed the progress of the largest Trailer Suction Hopper Dredger being constructed at CSL. Additionally, Sonowal led the steel-cutting ceremony for two Green Tugs, developed under a flagship sustainability project.

CSL is a pioneer in India for constructing hybrid and electric propulsion tugs, a step forward in the nation's green maritime transition. This initiative supports India's goal of reducing foreign service dependency and improving coastal and maritime infrastructure by 2047.

