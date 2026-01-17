Indian Navy Training Squadron Arrives in Singapore, Deepening ASEAN–India Maritime Cooperation

The Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS) arrived at Changi Naval Base, Singapore, on 15 January 2026, marking a key milestone in India’s maritime engagement with Southeast Asia. The squadron comprises INS Tir, INS Shardul, INS Sujata, and Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarathi, and is currently on a training deployment to the South East Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The visit carries added strategic significance as 2026 is being observed as the ASEAN–India Year of Maritime Cooperation, highlighting India’s expanding role in promoting a secure, stable, and rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific.

Training Diplomacy and Operational Exchange

During the port call, personnel from the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) are participating in a wide range of professional and cultural engagements aimed at enhancing operational interoperability, training standards, and mutual understanding.

Planned activities include:

Structured professional exchanges and training interactions

Joint yoga sessions and sports fixtures involving trainees from both navies

Visits to the Information Fusion Centre (IFC) and the RSN Museum

Engagements with International Liaison Officers at the IFC to exchange perspectives on maritime domain awareness

Senior Officer 1TS and Commanding Officers also called on the Commander, Maritime Training and Doctrine Command (MTDC), reinforcing institutional ties and shared training philosophies.

Community and Cultural Outreach

The visit places strong emphasis on people-to-people and community engagement. Highlights include:

Performances by the Indian Naval Band at prominent public locations in Singapore

Open ship visits for school children , promoting maritime awareness

Outreach activities at the Sree Narayana Old Age and Nursing Home, reflecting the Navy’s community-centric approach

On arrival, Dr Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to Singapore, interacted with the trainees, encouraging them and underlining the importance of defence diplomacy in strengthening bilateral ties.

Reinforcing Regional Maritime Security

The deployment reinforces India–Singapore maritime partnership, one of the strongest naval relationships in Southeast Asia, and supports broader regional security frameworks.

The visit aligns with:

India’s Act East Policy

India’s leadership role in the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS)

The vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions)

By combining training, operational exchange, cultural diplomacy, and community engagement, the deployment reflects India’s commitment to inclusive, cooperative maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.

Strategic Signal

As maritime challenges grow more complex—from sea lane security to humanitarian response and information sharing—the Indian Navy’s sustained engagement with ASEAN partners underscores India’s role as a net security provider and a trusted partner in the region.

The First Training Squadron’s visit to Singapore represents not just a port call, but a strategic investment in future-ready maritime cooperation, capacity building, and regional stability.