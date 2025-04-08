Left Menu

Escalating Trade Tensions: US-China Tariff Showdown

China has vowed to counter US President Trump's threat of a 50% tariff increase on Chinese imports. The US move is branded as unilateral bullying, with China ready to protect its interests and international trade norms through legitimate countermeasures. A brewing trade war looms over global economics.

In a potentially destabilizing escalation, China has pledged to ``resolutely take countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests'' following President Donald Trump's proclamation of a steep 50% tariff increase on Chinese goods. Early Tuesday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry condemned the US's tariffs as ``completely groundless'' and representative of ``typical unilateral bullying.''

China has already imposed retaliatory tariffs and suggested that more could follow. According to the ministry, China's actions seek to uphold its sovereignty and maintain normal international trade structures, labeling the US approach a ``mistake on top of a mistake.''

Trump's warning of additional tariffs fueled fresh worries of an escalating trade conflict, which could impact the global economy. His ultimatum to China, should they not retract a 34% trade increase by April 8, 2025, included potential new tariffs and cessation of ongoing trade discussions.

