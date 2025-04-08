Delhi's Bold Steps Toward Electric Mobility: An Era of Change

The Delhi government is poised to take a bold step in electric mobility with its draft EV Policy 2.0, officials confirmed on Monday. The policy aims to phase out CNG-driven autorickshaws starting August 15, 2023, marking a decisive move towards sustainability.

According to the draft, registrations for CNG autorickshaws will cease by mid-August, transitioning entirely to electric permits. Similar transitions are mandated for solid waste vehicles and city buses, ensuring a comprehensive switch to battery power over time.

The policy further details the shift for two-wheelers, prohibiting petrol and diesel models by 2026. Municipal garbage collection vehicles will transition to electric by 2027, significantly reducing pollution. Ultimately, public transport and private vehicle owners will join this greener roadmap, achieving improved air quality across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)