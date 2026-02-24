Left Menu

CORRECTED-Nearly 2,200 people have benefitted under new Venezuela amnesty law: lawmaker

"Tpday we can ​say that thanks to the law ⁠177 releases have taken place and 2,021 ⁠people ​who were under presentation restrictions have been given full liberations," Arreaza ⁠said. People released from jail in Venezuela ⁠can ⁠be held on house arrest or required to regularly report ‌to ‌police or other entities.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 05:42 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 05:42 IST
CORRECTED-Nearly 2,200 people have benefitted under new Venezuela amnesty law: lawmaker

Nearly 2,200 people have ‌been released from Venezuelan jails or had other legal restrictions withdrawn since the start ‌of a new amnesty law, ‌ruling party lawmaker Jorge Arreaza said on Monday.

Arreaza is president of a commission set ⁠up ​to ⁠monitor the implementation of the law, which came ⁠into effect on Friday. "Tpday we can ​say that thanks to the law ⁠177 releases have taken place and 2,021 ⁠people ​who were under presentation restrictions have been given full liberations," Arreaza ⁠said. People released from jail in Venezuela ⁠can ⁠be held on house arrest or required to regularly report ‌to ‌police or other entities. (Reporting ​by Reuters)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Nearly 2,200 people have benefitted from Venezuela amnesty law, lawmaker says

UPDATE 2-Nearly 2,200 people have benefitted from Venezuela amnesty law, law...

 Global
2
Rajasthan government transfers 21 IPS officers

Rajasthan government transfers 21 IPS officers

 India
3
US Coast Guard removes swastika from training center, launches inquiry

US Coast Guard removes swastika from training center, launches inquiry

 Global
4
Preferential US chip tariffs will not change, Taiwan says

Preferential US chip tariffs will not change, Taiwan says

Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026