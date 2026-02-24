CORRECTED-Nearly 2,200 people have benefitted under new Venezuela amnesty law: lawmaker
"Tpday we can say that thanks to the law 177 releases have taken place and 2,021 people who were under presentation restrictions have been given full liberations," Arreaza said. People released from jail in Venezuela can be held on house arrest or required to regularly report to police or other entities.
Nearly 2,200 people have been released from Venezuelan jails or had other legal restrictions withdrawn since the start of a new amnesty law, ruling party lawmaker Jorge Arreaza said on Monday.
Arreaza is president of a commission set up to monitor the implementation of the law, which came into effect on Friday. "Tpday we can say that thanks to the law 177 releases have taken place and 2,021 people who were under presentation restrictions have been given full liberations," Arreaza said. People released from jail in Venezuela can be held on house arrest or required to regularly report to police or other entities. (Reporting by Reuters)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jorge Arreaza
- Arreaza
- Venezuelan
- â 177
- â€Œpolice
- Venezuela