Nearly 2,200 people have ‌been released from Venezuelan jails or had other legal restrictions withdrawn since the start ‌of a new amnesty law, ‌ruling party lawmaker Jorge Arreaza said on Monday.

Arreaza is president of a commission set ⁠up ​to ⁠monitor the implementation of the law, which came ⁠into effect on Friday. "Tpday we can ​say that thanks to the law ⁠177 releases have taken place and 2,021 ⁠people ​who were under presentation restrictions have been given full liberations," Arreaza ⁠said. People released from jail in Venezuela ⁠can ⁠be held on house arrest or required to regularly report ‌to ‌police or other entities. (Reporting ​by Reuters)

