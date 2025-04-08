Global Markets Bounce Back Amid Tariff Tensions

World financial markets experienced a recovery on Tuesday, with Tokyo's Nikkei 225 leading the charge with a more than 6% surge. This positive movement comes as investor anxiety eases after recent volatility triggered by President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policy, particularly his threats to increase tariffs on Chinese imports.

European markets were also buoyant, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 showing solid gains. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones futures indicated positive sentiments, although concerns linger over potential consequences of the US-China trade war developments.

In Asia, despite some markets recovering lost ground, others like Thailand and Indonesia witnessed declines. Investors remain cautious amid economic uncertainties and fluctuating commodity prices, underscored by the volatile currency and oil markets. The global economic outlook remains uncertain as stakeholders await further developments.

