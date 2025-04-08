Left Menu

Mumbai Tops List as India's Most Forgetful City According to Uber Report

Uber's 9th Annual Lost and Found Index reveals Mumbai as India's most forgetful city with unique items like a wedding saree and gold biscuit left behind by riders. The report also highlights common forgotten items, patterns of forgetfulness, and the ease of recovering lost belongings through the Uber app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai has emerged as the most forgetful city in India, surpassing Delhi, according to Uber's 9th Annual Lost and Found Index. Riders left behind an array of unique items, including a wedding saree and a gold biscuit, highlighting the city's absent-mindedness.

The report shows that while Delhi previously topped the list, Pune now ranks as the third most forgetful city, followed by Bengaluru and Kolkata, with Hyderabad being the least forgetful. Commonly forgotten items in Uber rides across India include bags, gadgets, and wallets, with some users even misplacing passports.

Unique forgotten items, like a wheelchair and a bansuri, were also noted. Saturdays and festive occasions saw spikes in forgetfulness, and red-colored items were frequently left behind. Uber assures an easy recovery process through its app, underscoring the significance of its service for riders and lost items.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Devdiscourse

