Trump's Tariff Tactics Spark Congressional Concerns

In a bid to reduce America's trade deficits, President Donald Trump has initiated sweeping tariffs on imports from numerous nations, insisting they are a necessity for national security. This move has prompted reactions both in global markets and among U.S. lawmakers, raising concerns about economic stability and congressional oversight.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer reported that approximately 50 countries are now in negotiation talks to mitigate the impact of these tariffs. Some nations, like Vietnam, have already started reducing their import taxes as a counter-response. Greer conveyed to the Senate Finance Committee that while the tariffs aim to protect U.S. interests, they are not devoid of challenges.

Meanwhile, Congress is debating legislative action to reclaim trade authority from the executive branch, with proposals requiring presidential justification for tariffs. While some lawmakers express the need for oversight, others remain skeptical about the feasibility of such measures passing through Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)