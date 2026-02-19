Odisha: A Booming Economy with Sustainable Growth

Odisha's economy is projected to reach Rs 9.9 lakh crore by 2025-26, showcasing an impressive 9.5% growth over the previous year, surpassing national metrics, according to the Economic Survey.

The real growth is pegged at 7.9%, with investments fueling rapid expansions. Sectoral growth, including agriculture, industry, and services, demonstrate Odisha's robust performance.

Improvements were noted in labour force participation, agricultural production, and industrial approvals, painting a picture of a future-ready Odisha with sustainable growth trajectories.

(With inputs from agencies.)