Odisha: A Booming Economy with Sustainable Growth
The Economic Survey highlights robust growth in Odisha, projecting a GDP of Rs 9.9 lakh crore by 2025-26. With elevated sectors, rising investments, and improved infrastructure, the state surpasses national averages. Agriculture, industry, and services sectors have fueled economic development, alongside increased per capita income and employment opportunities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:32 IST
Odisha's economy is projected to reach Rs 9.9 lakh crore by 2025-26, showcasing an impressive 9.5% growth over the previous year, surpassing national metrics, according to the Economic Survey.
The real growth is pegged at 7.9%, with investments fueling rapid expansions. Sectoral growth, including agriculture, industry, and services, demonstrate Odisha's robust performance.
Improvements were noted in labour force participation, agricultural production, and industrial approvals, painting a picture of a future-ready Odisha with sustainable growth trajectories.
