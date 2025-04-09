Left Menu

WPI Inflation Dips in March Amidst Global Trade Uncertainties

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation is projected to decrease to 2.1% in March 2025, down from February's 2.4%, due to falling food and fuel prices. However, rising global metal prices may elevate core inflation. Global trade disruptions pose ongoing risks for future price trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:03 IST
WPI Inflation Dips in March Amidst Global Trade Uncertainties
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to a new report by Union Bank of India, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation is anticipated to ease to 2.1% year-on-year in March 2025, a decrease from February's 2.4%, primarily caused by seasonal food price reductions.

The report indicates a continuous decrease in vegetable prices, dropping by 4% month-on-month, though at a slower rate than previous months. Conversely, edible oil and sugar prices have risen slightly, which may counteract some benefits as these ingredients are crucial in manufactured food products.

Fuel prices are also expected to fall, linked to a decrease in global crude oil price, contributing to the WPI inflation's moderation. However, rising global metal prices due to tariff disputes are likely to push core inflation slightly higher. The report cautions that global trade tensions could impact future inflation trends, with food prices potentially rising after April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025