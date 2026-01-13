India's Vegetable Oil Imports Surge Amid Rising Edible Oil Demand
India's vegetable oil imports saw an 8% increase last month, reaching 13.83 lakh tonnes, as reported by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India. While edible oil imports rose significantly, non-edible oil imports declined. Over the first two months of the 2025-26 oil year, total imports decreased by 12%.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:56 IST
- Country:
- India
India experienced an 8% rise in vegetable oil imports last month, reaching 13.83 lakh tonnes, according to the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).
In December, edible oil imports grew to 13,62,245 tonnes from 12,29,790 tonnes in the same month the previous year. However, non-edible oil imports dropped significantly to 21,000 tonnes from 45,764 tonnes.
Despite the increase in December, a 12% decline was noted in the first two months of the 2025-26 oil year, with total imports at 25,67,077 tonnes, down from 29,26,530 tonnes during the same period last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Demands Transparency in Hospital Diagnostic Facilities
Protest on Hold: Demand for Action Against Uttarakhand Minister's Husband
Supreme Court Demands Accountability for Dog-Bite Incidents
Global Demand Surges for Practical Human Rights Due Diligence Skills as ILO MOOC Draws 5,600 Learners
Outrage Over Derogatory Remarks: Mahila Congress Demands Action