India's Vegetable Oil Imports Surge Amid Rising Edible Oil Demand

India experienced an 8% rise in vegetable oil imports last month, reaching 13.83 lakh tonnes, according to the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).

In December, edible oil imports grew to 13,62,245 tonnes from 12,29,790 tonnes in the same month the previous year. However, non-edible oil imports dropped significantly to 21,000 tonnes from 45,764 tonnes.

Despite the increase in December, a 12% decline was noted in the first two months of the 2025-26 oil year, with total imports at 25,67,077 tonnes, down from 29,26,530 tonnes during the same period last year.

