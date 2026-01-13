Left Menu

India's Vegetable Oil Imports Surge Amid Rising Edible Oil Demand

India's vegetable oil imports saw an 8% increase last month, reaching 13.83 lakh tonnes, as reported by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India. While edible oil imports rose significantly, non-edible oil imports declined. Over the first two months of the 2025-26 oil year, total imports decreased by 12%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:56 IST
India's Vegetable Oil Imports Surge Amid Rising Edible Oil Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India experienced an 8% rise in vegetable oil imports last month, reaching 13.83 lakh tonnes, according to the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).

In December, edible oil imports grew to 13,62,245 tonnes from 12,29,790 tonnes in the same month the previous year. However, non-edible oil imports dropped significantly to 21,000 tonnes from 45,764 tonnes.

Despite the increase in December, a 12% decline was noted in the first two months of the 2025-26 oil year, with total imports at 25,67,077 tonnes, down from 29,26,530 tonnes during the same period last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senators Unveil Crypto Regulation Draft: A Step Toward Clarity?

Senators Unveil Crypto Regulation Draft: A Step Toward Clarity?

 Global
2
Digital Deception: Inside Delhi's Multi-Layered Scam Network

Digital Deception: Inside Delhi's Multi-Layered Scam Network

 India
3
Gaza's Hidden Crisis: Lives in Limbo Amidst Ceasefire

Gaza's Hidden Crisis: Lives in Limbo Amidst Ceasefire

 Global
4
Court Acquits Former MPs in 2004 Code Violation

Court Acquits Former MPs in 2004 Code Violation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026