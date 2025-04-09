IndiGo and Accor Join Forces to Boost Loyalty Programs

On Wednesday, Gurugram-based IndiGo announced a strategic collaboration with global hospitality leader Accor, aiming to bolster their respective loyalty programs.

The deal between IndiGo and Accor will enable features like reward points sharing and seamless two-way conversion, enhancing customer benefits across flights and hotel stays.

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, emphasized the partnership's potential to elevate customer engagement, while Accor's CEO Sebastien Bazin highlighted the added value and flexibility for customers through this cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)