ELEVATE Program Rewards Karnataka's Innovators
The Karnataka government's ELEVATE program rewarded 146 startups, including SC/ST and minority community entrepreneurs, with grants totaling Rs 38.85 crores. Since 2017, ELEVATE has supported 1,230 startups with Rs 287.85 crores. Highlighting diversity, 43% of winners are women-led and 43% are based outside Bengaluru.
The Karnataka government acknowledged entrepreneurial excellence by rewarding 146 startups as part of its flagship ELEVATE program. Among these, 103 hailed as ELEVATE 2025 victors, with 33 from SC/ST communities under ELEVATE Unnati and 10 startups from minority groups.
The program, which provides grants of up to Rs 50 lakh and various support mechanisms, has disbursed Rs 287.85 crores since its 2017 inception, benefitting 1,230 startups. Impressively, 43% of the awardees are spearheaded by women, and nearly half operate outside of Bengaluru.
Highlighting the state's leadership in India's startup evolution, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge emphasized that Karnataka's thriving environment is crucial to entrepreneurial success and the broader Startup India movement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ELEVATE
- startup
- Karnataka
- innovation
- funding
- entrepreneurs
- SC/ST
- minorities
- IT/BT
- mentoring
ALSO READ
BJP Gears Up for Upcoming Telangana Municipal Polls Amid Major Funding Boost
WFP Warns 55 Million People in West and Central Africa Face Crisis Hunger in 2026 Without Urgent Funding
Kolkata Book Fair Awaits US Pavilion Amid Funding Uncertainty
UNHCR Chief Warns Sudan Crisis Is “Humanitarian Calamity” as Funding Gaps Threaten Refugee Survival in Chad
Senate Rejects Budget Cuts, Boosts Science Funding