ELEVATE Program Rewards Karnataka's Innovators

The Karnataka government's ELEVATE program rewarded 146 startups, including SC/ST and minority community entrepreneurs, with grants totaling Rs 38.85 crores. Since 2017, ELEVATE has supported 1,230 startups with Rs 287.85 crores. Highlighting diversity, 43% of winners are women-led and 43% are based outside Bengaluru.

Updated: 17-01-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Karnataka government acknowledged entrepreneurial excellence by rewarding 146 startups as part of its flagship ELEVATE program. Among these, 103 hailed as ELEVATE 2025 victors, with 33 from SC/ST communities under ELEVATE Unnati and 10 startups from minority groups.

The program, which provides grants of up to Rs 50 lakh and various support mechanisms, has disbursed Rs 287.85 crores since its 2017 inception, benefitting 1,230 startups. Impressively, 43% of the awardees are spearheaded by women, and nearly half operate outside of Bengaluru.

Highlighting the state's leadership in India's startup evolution, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge emphasized that Karnataka's thriving environment is crucial to entrepreneurial success and the broader Startup India movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

