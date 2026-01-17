ELEVATE Program Rewards Karnataka's Innovators

The Karnataka government acknowledged entrepreneurial excellence by rewarding 146 startups as part of its flagship ELEVATE program. Among these, 103 hailed as ELEVATE 2025 victors, with 33 from SC/ST communities under ELEVATE Unnati and 10 startups from minority groups.

The program, which provides grants of up to Rs 50 lakh and various support mechanisms, has disbursed Rs 287.85 crores since its 2017 inception, benefitting 1,230 startups. Impressively, 43% of the awardees are spearheaded by women, and nearly half operate outside of Bengaluru.

Highlighting the state's leadership in India's startup evolution, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge emphasized that Karnataka's thriving environment is crucial to entrepreneurial success and the broader Startup India movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)