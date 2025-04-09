India's Record Export Growth Surges Despite Global Challenges
India’s exports have soared to over USD 820 billion in 2024-25, a 6% increase from last year, despite global economic hurdles such as geopolitical conflicts and trade tariffs. The commerce ministry conducted a meeting with exporters to discuss opportunities and strategies amidst these challenges.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising turn amidst global economic uncertainties, India's exports have reached a new high, exceeding USD 820 billion in the financial year 2024-25. This marks nearly a 6% rise compared to the previous year, as revealed by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.
This achievement comes despite multiple global challenges including geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Europe, and high tariffs imposed by major trading partners like the United States. The surge in exports was detailed during a meeting convened by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal with export promotion councils and industry representatives.
The Indian government has assured exporters of continued support to create a favorable environment to tackle the evolving trade landscape. The commerce ministry plans to release detailed trade data by mid-April, providing further insights into this unprecedented export growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nepal’s Growth Paradox: Remittance Success Amid Structural Economic Challenges
Rachel Reeves Rebuilds Fiscal Buffer Amidst Economic Challenges
Rachel Reeves Rebuilds UK's Fiscal Buffer Amid Economic Challenges
Turbulence Ahead: Economic Challenges Ground U.S. Airlines' Soaring Hopes
Pound Surges on Surprising UK Retail Sales Despite Economic Challenges