Elon Musk Predicts Massive Savings in Future Government Efficiencies
Elon Musk announced at a White House meeting the expectation of $150 billion savings in fiscal year 2026 from the Department of Government Efficiency's efforts. Previously, Musk expressed confidence in achieving $1 trillion in savings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:06 IST
- Country:
- United States
At a White House cabinet meeting on Thursday, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk set out an ambitious financial outlook.
Musk declared that he expects the Department of Government Efficiency to generate $150 billion in savings by fiscal year 2026.
This follows a March statement where he projected the potential for $1 trillion in reduced government spending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement