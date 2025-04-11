Delhi's Ambitious EV Policy 2.0 Aims for Greener Roads

The Delhi government is making strides towards a sustainable future with its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2.0. Key highlights include incentives, especially for women, to encourage purchasing electric two-wheelers. Under this initiative, women can receive up to Rs 36,000 in subsidies as an effort to increase EV adoption.

The policy is designed to align with the PM E-DRIVE scheme, speeding up the shift to electric vehicles in Delhi. Not limited to just two-wheelers, it extends financial benefits to three-wheelers and commercial vehicles, aiming primarily to curb air pollution and replace a significant number of fossil-fuel-driven transport modes.

The policy outlines significant encouragement for scrapping older vehicles, providing financial incentives. Replacement schemes for CNG auto-rickshaws with electric autos, and restrictions on registration of non-electric vehicles, are part of an aggressive strategy for cleaner roads, with a focus on replacing high-polluting vehicles.

