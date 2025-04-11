Left Menu

Delhi's Ambitious EV Policy 2.0 Aims for Greener Roads

The Delhi government plans to offer subsidies and incentives under Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0, especially for women buying electric two-wheelers. The policy aims to promote EV adoption by providing financial benefits on three-wheelers and commercial vehicles as well, replacing CNG and fossil-fueled transport to tackle air pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:50 IST
Delhi's Ambitious EV Policy 2.0 Aims for Greener Roads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is making strides towards a sustainable future with its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2.0. Key highlights include incentives, especially for women, to encourage purchasing electric two-wheelers. Under this initiative, women can receive up to Rs 36,000 in subsidies as an effort to increase EV adoption.

The policy is designed to align with the PM E-DRIVE scheme, speeding up the shift to electric vehicles in Delhi. Not limited to just two-wheelers, it extends financial benefits to three-wheelers and commercial vehicles, aiming primarily to curb air pollution and replace a significant number of fossil-fuel-driven transport modes.

The policy outlines significant encouragement for scrapping older vehicles, providing financial incentives. Replacement schemes for CNG auto-rickshaws with electric autos, and restrictions on registration of non-electric vehicles, are part of an aggressive strategy for cleaner roads, with a focus on replacing high-polluting vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025