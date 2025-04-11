Revolutionizing Roadways: NHEV's Bold Step into Electric Highways

The National Highways for Electric Vehicles (NHEV), a transformative pilot programme by the union government, is setting the stage for a sustainable future by developing Electric-highways. In a significant move, NHEV has acquired 4.7 acres of land in Tirunelveli to develop a 3G electric vehicle charging station, according to a company official.

This latest development is an integral part of the vast 5,500 km NHEV 3G charging network rollout scheduled across India. It comes after noteworthy recommendations from the Estimate Committee of the 17th Lok Sabha, indicating massive investments into electric vehicle infrastructure.

Strategically sited on the Kanyakumari-Madurai Highway corridor, the Tirunelveli site represents the second charging station on this route and the first envisioned within the NHEV South Zone deployment. The site is primed to be a hub for truck and logistics charging, amid ongoing technical trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)