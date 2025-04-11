Left Menu

Strengthening Indo-Italian Tourism Ties: A Vision for the Future

EaseMyTrip’s CEO Rikant Pittie met Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani to discuss enhancing tourism links between India and Italy. Key topics included streamlining visa processes, expanding MICE opportunities, and fostering investment in Italy’s hospitality sector. The talks aim to build cultural and economic bridges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:06 IST
Co-founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip, Rikant Pittie with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani (Photo Source: Rikant Pittie's Linkdin). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant move to bolster tourism exchanges, Rikant Pittie, the Co-founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip, engaged in a dialogue with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister, Antonio Tajani, on Friday. The discussions focused on strengthening tourism corridors between India and Italy with a special emphasis on MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) opportunities and simplifying visa processes to enhance traveler convenience.

The dialogue also touched on the burgeoning interest among Indian students in pursuing studies abroad, along with exploring investment opportunities in Italy's hospitality sector. Pittie emphasized that tourism serves as a bridge, connecting different cultures and economies, highlighting the strategic importance of the proposed collaboration.

Antonio Tajani's visit to India, accompanied by interactions with top Indian officials, underscores a broader partnership agenda. India and Italy have shown keenness in expanding ties across various sectors, evidenced by recent discussions on agriculture, defense, space, and trade. The Indo-Italian engagement continues to underscore mutual interests in fostering robust bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

