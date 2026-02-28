Tension Escalates in Middle East as US and Israel Strike Iran

The United States and Israel carried out military strikes on Iran, targeting key figures and increasing tensions in an already volatile Middle East. The attacks, signaling a direct confrontation, drew swift reactions from Iran, which launched missiles in retaliation.

The heightened conflict has raised global concerns. Airlines across the world have suspended flights in the affected region, with airspace in several Middle Eastern countries remaining largely vacant. Russia also announced its own suspension of flights to both Iran and Israel.

These military actions have not only disrupted regional stability but have also drawn the attention of international bodies like NATO, underscoring the fragile geopolitical dynamics. As global leaders closely watch the situation, the potential for further military engagement remains a looming threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)