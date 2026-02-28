Left Menu

J&K's Historic Ranji Triumph: A Moment of Pride and Perseverance

Jammu and Kashmir celebrated a landmark victory by winning the Ranji Trophy for the first time in nearly seven decades. This triumph has brought immense pride to the region's aspiring cricketers and their families, signifying perseverance and collective effort. The win is seen as a new dawn for local cricket talents.

Updated: 28-02-2026 18:23 IST

Emotional scenes unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir after the area's cricket team clinched its first Ranji Trophy in nearly 70 years, thrilling families and cricket fans alike. The hard-won victory against Karnataka, an eight-time champion, sparked jubilant celebrations across the region.

At the headquarters of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, crowds gathered to honor the players' achievement. Families exchanged sweets and embraced, while past players and coaches expressed their deep pride and gratitude for the community's support throughout the years of struggle.

This victory has ignited hope among young cricketers, proving that Jammu and Kashmir's talent can shine on a national stage. With dreams now within reach, the win is seen as a catalyst for the future of cricket in the region.

