Tragic Crash: Twin-Engine Aircraft Down in Upstate New York
A twin-engine plane, with two individuals onboard, crashed in a muddy field in upstate New York. The incident was described as fatal. The aircraft, a Mitsubishi MU-2B, was en route to Columbia County Airport before crashing 30 miles away near Copake. Weather conditions hinder rescue efforts.
A tragic aviation incident unfolded Saturday in upstate New York as a twin-engine plane crashed into a muddy field, claiming lives onboard.
The aircraft, identified as a Mitsubishi MU-2B, was bound for Columbia County Airport but met its fate approximately 30 miles from its destination near Copake.
Rescue operations have been hampered by adverse weather conditions, including mud and snow. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive in New York by Saturday evening to assess the situation.
