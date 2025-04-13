Left Menu

Tragic Crash: Twin-Engine Aircraft Down in Upstate New York

A twin-engine plane, with two individuals onboard, crashed in a muddy field in upstate New York. The incident was described as fatal. The aircraft, a Mitsubishi MU-2B, was en route to Columbia County Airport before crashing 30 miles away near Copake. Weather conditions hinder rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copake | Updated: 13-04-2025 06:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 06:19 IST
Tragic Crash: Twin-Engine Aircraft Down in Upstate New York
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic aviation incident unfolded Saturday in upstate New York as a twin-engine plane crashed into a muddy field, claiming lives onboard.

The aircraft, identified as a Mitsubishi MU-2B, was bound for Columbia County Airport but met its fate approximately 30 miles from its destination near Copake.

Rescue operations have been hampered by adverse weather conditions, including mud and snow. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive in New York by Saturday evening to assess the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025