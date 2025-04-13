Tragic Crash: Twin-Engine Aircraft Down in Upstate New York

A tragic aviation incident unfolded Saturday in upstate New York as a twin-engine plane crashed into a muddy field, claiming lives onboard.

The aircraft, identified as a Mitsubishi MU-2B, was bound for Columbia County Airport but met its fate approximately 30 miles from its destination near Copake.

Rescue operations have been hampered by adverse weather conditions, including mud and snow. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive in New York by Saturday evening to assess the situation.

