Pakistan and US: Building New Bridges Amid Tariff Tensions

Pakistan aims to strengthen ties with the US by enhancing cooperation in various sectors. During a Congressional delegation's visit, discussions centered on development, education, energy, and climate change. The talks occurred amid tensions over new US tariffs, emphasizing the importance of mutual understanding and smart agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 13-04-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 11:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is making strides to fortify its relationship with the United States, proposing enhanced collaboration across multiple sectors. This initiative was highlighted during a visit from a US Congressional delegation amidst an ongoing dispute over newly imposed tariffs.

The delegation, spearheaded by Representative Jack Bergman, engaged in talks with Pakistan's Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal. The discussions aimed at nurturing Pakistan-US bilateral ties, especially in development cooperation. Minister Iqbal emphasized the necessity for a new balance in relations, grounded in current geopolitical realities and development-focused partnerships. He stressed the partnership's vital role in regional stability and global peace.

Key topics included tackling Pakistan's socioeconomic challenges post-U.S.-led wars and exploring a 'Green Revolution 2.0' for climate-resilient agriculture. The minister called for U.S. assistance in education, energy, and technology sectors and highlighted the burden of refugees, importance of the Fulbright Program, and disaster preparedness. The US delegation noted the potential for private sector involvement to spur investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

