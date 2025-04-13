Left Menu

India's Potential Gains Amid Global Tariff Tensions

India stands to benefit from the ongoing tariff war despite short-term shocks. Mercedes-Benz India's CEO highlights potential long-term advantages like improved trade and reduced barriers. The auto sector remains stable, though currency fluctuations and geopolitical issues affect luxury segment pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 11:31 IST
Amidst the ongoing global tariff disputes, India is poised to emerge as a beneficiary in the long term, according to Santosh Iyer, the Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India.

While the Indian automotive sector remains relatively shielded from the direct impacts of US President Donald Trump's tariff policies, Iyer highlighted positive consumer sentiment in the luxury car segment, despite global economic volatility, currency fluctuations, and supply chain issues.

Iyer emphasized that the current geopolitical shift may favor India, promoting more open trade policies and reducing barriers. Although immediate impacts include currency depreciation affecting car prices, the potential for future trade agreements and economic cooperation remains strong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

