Tragic Collision: SUV Crash Claims Four Lives

A fatal accident involving a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a government bus resulted in the death of four individuals near Puducherry. Preliminary investigations indicate the SUV driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the collision in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-04-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 16:39 IST
In a tragic road accident early Sunday morning, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a government bus, leading to the immediate death of four individuals. The incident occurred as the SUV was en route to Puducherry, while the bus was traveling to Tiruvannamalai from Chennai.

Authorities from Kilpennathur Police Station revealed that initial investigations suggest the driver of the SUV may have dozed off, causing the vehicle to crash into the oncoming bus. The crash resulted in the SUV traveling a considerable distance before it finally stopped by the roadside.

The bodies of the deceased, all male, have been transported to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Tiruvannamalai for post-mortem examinations. Police are actively investigating the accident and gathering details about the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

