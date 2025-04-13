Tragic Collision: SUV Crash Claims Four Lives

In a tragic road accident early Sunday morning, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a government bus, leading to the immediate death of four individuals. The incident occurred as the SUV was en route to Puducherry, while the bus was traveling to Tiruvannamalai from Chennai.

Authorities from Kilpennathur Police Station revealed that initial investigations suggest the driver of the SUV may have dozed off, causing the vehicle to crash into the oncoming bus. The crash resulted in the SUV traveling a considerable distance before it finally stopped by the roadside.

The bodies of the deceased, all male, have been transported to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Tiruvannamalai for post-mortem examinations. Police are actively investigating the accident and gathering details about the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)