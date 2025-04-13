Left Menu

UPSRTC Expands Connectivity: New Bus Routes in YEIDA Region

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) plans a new bus service connecting Jewar Airport to Greater Noida's Pari Chowk. This expansion, aimed at enhancing transportation in the YEIDA region, includes three new routes to improve connectivity for residents and travelers.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is set to introduce a new bus service, enhancing connectivity between Jewar Airport and Greater Noida's Pari Chowk. According to a recent statement, this initiation is aimed at strengthening public transportation in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region.

This development is a segment of a larger strategy to improve accessibility and support growth in the rapidly developing area. Three bus routes have been designated, including a critical 42-kilometre stretch from Jewar Airport to Pari Chowk, which promises to benefit local residents and international travelers.

Beyond the Jewar-Greater Noida route, the UPSRTC has confirmed two additional routes. One will serve the area from Botanical Garden through Sectors 20 and 21 of Noida to Kulesara and Bhangel, while the second will connect the YEIDA regional office to significant locations, including Dankaur Chowk and other nearby sectors. Plans for an electric bus service from Delhi to Jewar Airport are also underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

