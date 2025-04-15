India's EV Market: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Innovation

A recent Deloitte report sheds light on the persistent challenges faced by prospective electric vehicle (EV) buyers in India, including infrastructural issues and extended charging times. Notably, over a third of Indian consumers express concerns about the high costs of EVs and battery replacement, potentially hindering market growth.

Even as global momentum for EVs decelerates, Indian buyers continue to show interest in hybrids and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). A significant 36 percent prioritize fast charging infrastructure. The trends underscore a blend of innovation and infrastructure expectations shaping consumer behavior.

Moreover, there is a notable willingness among Indian consumers to switch vehicle brands, driven by the quest for desired technology and features, highlighting innovation's impact on brand loyalty. The report also notes a significant shift towards Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), especially among younger demographics, and a preference for direct purchases from manufacturers, signaling a transformation in automotive retail practices.

