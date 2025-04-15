Left Menu

India's EV Market: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Innovation

Despite growing interest in electric vehicles in India, high costs and infrastructure challenges remain concerns for consumers. Deloitte reports a shift towards hybrid vehicles and MaaS models, with consumers prioritizing quality and innovation. Rising dependence on digital platforms hints at changing automotive purchase dynamics in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:13 IST
India's EV Market: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Innovation
Representative image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A recent Deloitte report sheds light on the persistent challenges faced by prospective electric vehicle (EV) buyers in India, including infrastructural issues and extended charging times. Notably, over a third of Indian consumers express concerns about the high costs of EVs and battery replacement, potentially hindering market growth.

Even as global momentum for EVs decelerates, Indian buyers continue to show interest in hybrids and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). A significant 36 percent prioritize fast charging infrastructure. The trends underscore a blend of innovation and infrastructure expectations shaping consumer behavior.

Moreover, there is a notable willingness among Indian consumers to switch vehicle brands, driven by the quest for desired technology and features, highlighting innovation's impact on brand loyalty. The report also notes a significant shift towards Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), especially among younger demographics, and a preference for direct purchases from manufacturers, signaling a transformation in automotive retail practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025