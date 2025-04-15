Left Menu

India Poised for Resilience Amidst Trump Tariff Talks

India is strategically poised to cope with disruptions from U.S. tariffs under President Trump, with potential Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) on the horizon. ITC's chairman, Sanjiv Puri, emphasizes the country's competitive advantages, highlighting diversified portfolios and digitalization as key strategies for balancing short-term and long-term economic impacts.

India is strategically positioned to manage disruptions from U.S. tariffs, with the prospect of signing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with the U.S. and other countries. ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri confirmed ongoing fast-paced discussions aimed at finalizing these agreements.

Reciprocal tariffs imposed by President Trump have been temporarily suspended, except for a steep tariff on China. Despite the indefinite suspension, a 10 percent duty on U.S. exports remains. Puri noted India's preparedness to weather the uncertainties caused by these tariffs, citing several FTA possibilities, notably with the U.S.

Puri emphasized ITC's strategy to counteract these disruptions, including portfolio diversification, sustainable packaging, and digital innovation. Additionally, ITC focuses on human capital development through rural hubs and vocational training, integrating sustainability initiatives like Climate Smart Agriculture into their corporate strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

