Suspending US-EU trade deal could have 'serious consequences' for German economy, VDA says

A ​suspension ​of the ‌trade agreement between ​the European Union and ‌the United States could have serious consequences for Germany's export-oriented economy, ‌the head of the German ‌car industry association VDA said on Monday.

"The European Parliament's plan ⁠to ​suspend ⁠ratification of the trade agreement with ⁠the US could prompt the ​US government to fundamentally question ⁠or terminate the customs deal ⁠that ​has already been agreed – with potentially serious consequences ⁠for Germany's export-oriented economy," Hildegard Mueller ⁠said ⁠in a statement.

