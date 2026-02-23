Suspending US-EU trade deal could have 'serious consequences' for German economy, VDA says
A suspension of the trade agreement between the European Union and the United States could have serious consequences for Germany's export-oriented economy, the head of the German car industry association VDA said on Monday.
"The European Parliament's plan to suspend ratification of the trade agreement with the US could prompt the US government to fundamentally question or terminate the customs deal that has already been agreed – with potentially serious consequences for Germany's export-oriented economy," Hildegard Mueller said in a statement.
