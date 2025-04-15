Uncovering Jalna's Crop Compensation Scam

An investigation has been launched into a suspected scam in Maharashtra's Jalna district, where officials are accused of embezzling Rs 50 crore meant for farmers' crop loss compensation, an official said on Tuesday.

The funds were part of a Rs 1,500 crore allocation for over 13 lakh farmers who suffered losses due to extreme weather conditions, stated resident deputy Collector Ganesh Mahadik. Complaints from farmers revealed potential fraud involving login credentials misuse, bogus beneficiary creation, and document tampering, primarily in Ghansawangi and Ambad tehsils.

District collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal has ordered a detailed investigation by a committee, which includes an assistant collector, deputy collector, and a nayab tehsildar, to deliver their findings within a month, Mahadik said.

(With inputs from agencies.)