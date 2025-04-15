Left Menu

Uncovering Jalna's Crop Compensation Scam

A suspected scam involving the embezzlement of Rs 50 crore intended for crop loss compensation in Maharashtra's Jalna district is under investigation. Lower-level officials are suspected of creating fake beneficiaries and manipulating records. A committee formed by the district collector will review the allegations within a month.

Updated: 15-04-2025 16:51 IST
  • India

An investigation has been launched into a suspected scam in Maharashtra's Jalna district, where officials are accused of embezzling Rs 50 crore meant for farmers' crop loss compensation, an official said on Tuesday.

The funds were part of a Rs 1,500 crore allocation for over 13 lakh farmers who suffered losses due to extreme weather conditions, stated resident deputy Collector Ganesh Mahadik. Complaints from farmers revealed potential fraud involving login credentials misuse, bogus beneficiary creation, and document tampering, primarily in Ghansawangi and Ambad tehsils.

District collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal has ordered a detailed investigation by a committee, which includes an assistant collector, deputy collector, and a nayab tehsildar, to deliver their findings within a month, Mahadik said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

