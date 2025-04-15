Left Menu

ANSR Recognized as Leader in GCC Design and Setup by ISG

ANSR has been named a Leader in the 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ report for Global Capability Centers (GCC) Design and Setup. The report highlights ANSR's innovative GCC lifecycle management and strategic partnerships, underscoring its commitment to empowering enterprises with comprehensive and efficient GCC solutions.

Global GCC pioneer with 150+ centers established recognized for its proprietary digital ecosystem, strategic partnerships, and innovative subscription-based model. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant achievement, ANSR, a renowned global leader in assisting enterprises to establish and manage Global Capability Centers (GCCs), has been titled a Leader in the 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ for GCC Design and Setup.

The report, which evaluates various service providers, emphasizes ANSR's robust end-to-end GCC lifecycle management and its innovative operational strategies. 'Being acknowledged by ISG as a Leader in the GCC domain is a testament to our dedication in empowering enterprises,' said Lalit Ahuja, CEO of ANSR. He highlighted their significant accomplishment of establishing over 150 GCCs worldwide and reaffirmed their pledge towards sustainable growth and operational excellence.

ANSR's strengths, highlighted by ISG, include its proprietary digital GCC platform, the 1Wrk SuperApp suite, which aids enterprises in efficiently building and expanding GCCs. ANSR's strategic alliances with giants like Accenture and ServiceNow further expedite GCC maturity and digital transformation. Their zero-capex, subscription-based GCC as a Service (GaaS) model also provides financial flexibility and operational stability to enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

