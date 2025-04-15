India's Export Resurgence: A New Chapter

India has turned a corner on exports, recording a 0.7% rise in March after a four-month slump, according to government data released Tuesday. The trade deficit, however, expanded to $21.54 billion for the month.

Throughout the financial year 2024-25, the nation's exports grew by a marginal 0.08% to $437.42 billion. Imports surged by 6.62% to $720.24 billion, creating a trade deficit of $282.82 billion. The previous trade deficit in February was $14.05 billion.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal commented on the record-breaking export figures, attributing growth to robust performances from the engineering, electronics, and pharmaceuticals sectors. Nonetheless, imports of petroleum, gold, and electronics swelled, keeping the trade deficit wide.

