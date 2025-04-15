Left Menu

India's Export Resurgence: A New Chapter

India's exports increased by 0.7% in March, marking a positive shift after months of decline. The financial year 2024-25 also saw exports reach record highs, driven by sectors like engineering and electronics. However, imports rose significantly, resulting in a widened trade deficit.

Updated: 15-04-2025 18:15 IST
India has turned a corner on exports, recording a 0.7% rise in March after a four-month slump, according to government data released Tuesday. The trade deficit, however, expanded to $21.54 billion for the month.

Throughout the financial year 2024-25, the nation's exports grew by a marginal 0.08% to $437.42 billion. Imports surged by 6.62% to $720.24 billion, creating a trade deficit of $282.82 billion. The previous trade deficit in February was $14.05 billion.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal commented on the record-breaking export figures, attributing growth to robust performances from the engineering, electronics, and pharmaceuticals sectors. Nonetheless, imports of petroleum, gold, and electronics swelled, keeping the trade deficit wide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

