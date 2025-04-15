IPR Roundtable: Fueling India's Creative Future with Global Insights

Mumbai, India: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) orchestrated a significant roundtable meeting in Mumbai featuring Sylvie Forbin, WIPO's Deputy Director General, during her inaugural visit to India. The closed-door session was attended by prominent figures from the music and entertainment industry, aiming to explore the protection of creativity through Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

Chaired by Javed Akhtar, the roundtable highlighted the importance of robust IP ecosystems to safeguard creative contributions, particularly in light of technological advancements like AI. Forbin praised India's proactive stance on navigating the AI revolution, emphasizing a united front in seeking regulatory, business, and technological solutions.

The event underscored the necessity of fair compensation and strong copyright enforcement, cultivating a sustainable creative economy. Participants, including notable music industry leaders, advocated for better IP education, international partnerships, and the formal inclusion of creators in policymaking, reinforcing India's commitment to innovation and cultural growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)