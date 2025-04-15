Left Menu

IPR Roundtable: Fueling India's Creative Future with Global Insights

The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) hosted a pivotal roundtable in Mumbai with WIPO's Deputy Director General, Sylvie Forbin, to discuss the critical role of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in the era of AI. The event brought together key industry voices for impactful discussions on innovation and global collaboration.

Javed Akhtar and Sylvie Forbin join a landmark IP dialogue in Mumbai by IPRS and WIPO, uniting global and Indian voices to support creators' rights and IP awareness. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai, India: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) orchestrated a significant roundtable meeting in Mumbai featuring Sylvie Forbin, WIPO's Deputy Director General, during her inaugural visit to India. The closed-door session was attended by prominent figures from the music and entertainment industry, aiming to explore the protection of creativity through Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

Chaired by Javed Akhtar, the roundtable highlighted the importance of robust IP ecosystems to safeguard creative contributions, particularly in light of technological advancements like AI. Forbin praised India's proactive stance on navigating the AI revolution, emphasizing a united front in seeking regulatory, business, and technological solutions.

The event underscored the necessity of fair compensation and strong copyright enforcement, cultivating a sustainable creative economy. Participants, including notable music industry leaders, advocated for better IP education, international partnerships, and the formal inclusion of creators in policymaking, reinforcing India's commitment to innovation and cultural growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

